Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini & Flaunts Her Curvy Posterior

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian, model Anastasiya Kvitko, presented her millions of followers with a nearly impossible choice on Sunday morning. Kvitko shared a couple of new bikini snaps on her Instagram page and asked her fans to pick a favorite.

Kvitko’s new uploads quickly received a lot of attention. She noted that her bikini was from the Fashion Nova line of swimwear, a brand she wears and showcases quite often, and the ensemble revealed some of her most infamous assets.

In her caption, Kvitko teasingly asked her millions of followers to pick a favorite snapshot between the two. Based on the flurry of quick responses, fans were quite torn and struggled to pick just one photo.

Both photos showed the Russian Instagram model lounging outdoors next to the pool. She had her fluffy white puppy standing next to her lounge chair and she laid down on a blue striped towel.

Kvitko propped herself up on an elbow and her long, honey-blond tresses cascaded over her midsection and covered her torso. In both photos, she had her hips twisted just enough to give her appreciative followers a solid glimpse at her curvy backside.

“You never disappoint me,” one of Kvitko’s fans said.

The first photo in Kvitko’s new post showed her with her eyes closed as she soaked up the sun’s bright rays. Her bikini appeared to be a muted pink color and only a hint of the top could be seen with the model in this particular position. What could not be missed, however, were the curves of Kvitko’s plump booty.

The thong bikini bottoms revealed plenty of skin and highlighted the “Russian Kim Kardashian’s” insane hourglass curves. The model’s second photo was quite similar to the first, although a little more of her face could be seen. In addition, she appeared to have twisted her hips a little bit in order to flaunt even more of her jaw-dropping bum.

“Very very beautiful and hot,” someone noted in one of the hundreds of comments that poured in quickly on the new post.

It took only 45 minutes for nearly 800 comments and 31,000 likes to pile up on the pair of sexy photos.

“Beauty beyond description,” another fan said.

“Ana, you are forever the girl of my dreams,” a follower praised.

Kvitko had made her mark on social media several years ago thanks to both her bodacious bosom and pert posterior. Some of her recent posts focused mostly on her bountiful cleavage, so it seemed it was time for her to shift attention to flaunt her notorious backside. Judging from the intense reaction to these new photos, her millions of followers were quite appreciative of the change in focus.