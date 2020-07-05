Brandi Cyrus Sizzles In An Aqua Bikini And A ‘Party In The USA’ Headband

Brandi spent part of her Fourth of July floating in a pool with one of her adorable dogs.

Brandi Cyrus took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her 1.1 million followers a happy Fourth of July. She also shared two photos of the festive look that she rocked during her own holiday celebration. Part of her outfit paid tribute to a patriotic pop hit by her younger sister, Miley Cyrus.

Brandi, 33, looked like she was ready to have some fun in the sun, and she confessed that she was “a little day drunk” when she uploaded her Independence Day pics to her Instagram account. The podcast host was clad in a vivid aqua bikini that included a bra-style top. The garment had padded underwire demi-cups and thin spaghetti straps. Brandi’s matching bottoms were barely visible in both of her snaps, thanks to the way her body was positioned. However, it was evident that they had thick side straps that sat high on the hip. The design elongated Brandi’s toned, tanned legs.

Brandi tagged the designer of her bikini as Triangl Swimwear. She dressed the two-piece up with a few fun accessories, including colorful strands of plastic Mardi Gras beads. However, the accessory on her head was likely what caught most of her followers’ eyes. It was a headband that was topped with a large cutout featuring the words “Party in the USA.” The letters were red with an aqua outline that exactly matched the color of Brandi’s bathing suit. The headband also included one star-shaped bopper attached to a spring. A second spring was missing its bopper.

“Party in the USA” just so happens to be the title of Miley’s hit lead single from her 2009 EP, The Time of Our Lives. However, it doesn’t look like Brandi was partying with her younger sister. In her first photo, she was pictured sitting on the stone tiles of a patio with one of her cute pet pooches, a husky named Astra.

In her second snap, Brandi was captured relaxing on a bright red pool float shaped like a giant pair of lips. Astra was draped across her stomach.

As of this writing, Brandi’s Instagram followers have hit the like button on her post over 22,000 times. They also had plenty to say about her picture in the comments section.

“You look so gorgeous Brandi!!” read one response to her post.

“Let’s see Miley beat this bikini!” another fan wrote.

“Dang Brandi, you look fire! Happy 4th!” a third admirer remarked.

“This is NOT the usa Miley was partying in,” a fourth comment read.

Miley also referenced her song in her own Fourth of July Instagram post, writing that “It ain’t a Party In The USA until we see #LibertyandJusticeFORALL.”

This isn’t the first time Brandi has modeled swimwear on social media. Last month, she delighted her fans with a photo that showed her sporting a bikini in an outdoor shower.