Genesis Lopez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Tube Top & Matching Miniskirt

On Sunday, July 5, Genesis Lopez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the model sitting on a chair in what appears to be a hotel room. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Genesis flaunted her fantastic figure in a red tube top and a matching miniskirt with a front slit. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with strappy black sandals and hoop earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the 26-year-old wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and sheer nude lipstick.

In the first image, the Instagram star arched her back and placed one of her hands on her thigh. She gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by resting her hand on the chair while touching her shoulder.

In the caption, the social media sensation indicated that the picture was taken on the night of July 4. She also wished her followers a “Happy Sunday.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Just unbelievably gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“Absolutely stunning Genesis, you look amazing, simply beautiful, so gorgeous [too],” added a different devotee.

“So gorgeous in your dress,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful sight for a Sunday morning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny beige bikini. Since its upload, the photo has been liked over 98,000 times.