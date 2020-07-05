Yanet Garcia Slays In Tiny Black Bikini As She Poses Poolside

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia shared a sizzling-hot shot via her Instagram page on Saturday evening that quickly raised temperatures among her millions of followers.

The geotag of Yanet’s Instagram post simply noted “Ten Thousand,” which seemed to be a reference to an upscale apartment complex in Los Angeles, California. The broadcaster-turned-fitness expert kept her caption simple as she included just a couple of emoji. By the looks of things, she did not really need to say anything more.

“I never thought I’d be so jealous of cement,” teased one of Yanet’s fans, referencing the concrete perimeter of the pool where Yanet was lounging.

This Fourth of July photo showed Yanet sitting on the edge of the pool, her feet in the water. She wore a tiny black bikini and was photographed from the side as she leaned back and braced herself with her hands.

The Mexican beauty had her brunette tresses pulled back into a casual high ponytail and she wore large sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays of the bright sunshine. She appeared to have little to no makeup on for this poolside pose, nor did she seem to be wearing any accessories aside from the sunglasses.

The simple black triangle bikini top allowed Yanet to flaunt a bit of cleavage. Her flat tummy and curvy hips were perfectly showcased with her barely-there black bikini bottoms, and her positioning gave everybody a glimpse of her shapely, pert derriere as well.

“Stunning as always,” a fan remarked.

“Beautiful my queen,” another follower wrote.

Overnight, Yanet’s latest bikini snap received more than 460,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. She looked like she was enjoying a simple afternoon by the pool with a clear blue sky overhead, and her 13.3 million fans clearly approved.

It appeared that a majority of the comments either consisted of positive emoji symbols or notes written in Spanish. Over the past few months, Yanet shifted gears both in her professional efforts and where she lives. Despite that, many of her followers have stuck around since falling for her as she did weather broadcasts for a network in Mexico.

Whether the comments were in Spanish, English, or simply emoji, it was clear that people had a deep appreciation for this simple-yet-sultry bikini snap.

“The woman of my dreams i love you,” someone else praised.

This isn’t the first time that Yanet has teased her fans with a snapshot showing her in a black bikini next to her pool. This did appear to be a new photo, however, and her millions of followers never seem to tire of sexy shots like this one.