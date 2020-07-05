Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Curves In A Pale Pink Lingerie Set

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot series of snaps in which she rocked a pale pink lingerie set. Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where it was taken, but she appeared to be in a luxurious home. The photographs were taken by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The lingerie set Katelyn wore was from Lounge Underwear. In the first shot, she perched on a gray bench at the foot of a bed covered in white linens. Her toned legs extended off one side of the bench, and her elbow rested on the mattress behind her as she gazed off into the distance. The bra Katelyn wore appeared to be more of a bralette style, with no visible underwire and more of a sports bra vibe. The look had a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. A horizontal band with the brand’s name embossed on it stretched beneath her ample assets.

Katelyn paired the sexy top with skimpy pink bottoms. The bottoms sat low on her hips, leaving plenty of her chiselled stomach exposed. The pale pink hue of the lingerie looked gorgeous against Katelyn’s sun-kissed skin, and the look flaunted her curvaceous figure to perfection.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in the first snap and were styled in a deep side part. Her lips were slightly parted in the seductive pose.

The second shot was taken from a bit further away, and showed off more of the space as well as more of Katelyn’s physique. She sat upright on the same bench, and a large set of floor-to-ceiling windows nearby filled the room with natural light. Katelyn’s sculpted legs were on full display in the look, and she went barefoot.

She finished off the post, as she often does, with a short video clip that gave her followers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process for obtaining the steamy snaps.

Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 2,800 likes and 388 comments within just 34 minutes of going live.

“Pretty in pink!” one fan commented.

“Perfect sunday lounge wear,” another added.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” one follower remarked.

“You are looking gorgeous as always,” a fourth fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn celebrating the 4th of July by sharing a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a sexy swimsuit with a print that resembled the American flag. The swimwear showed off her sculpted figure to perfection, and she posed in front of the ocean for the sizzling shot.