AEW News: Son Of Legendary Performer To Make In-Ring Debut On Next Episode Of ‘Dark’

Brian Pillman Jr. was spotted in the crowd at AEW’s recent Fyter Fest show, and now it’s been revealed that the wrestler will make his in-ring debut for the company on the next episode of Dark, which will air on the company’s YouTube channel.

The announcement — which came courtesy of the company’s official Twitter account — revealed that Pillman will take on Shawn Spears this coming Tuesday. This won’t come as a shock to anyone who watched Fyter Fest, however, as Pillman was filmed backstage wearing his wrestling gear. It was only a matter of time before he performed in an AEW ring.

Episodes of Dark usually feature leftover matches that didn’t make the previous week’s Dynamite. It’s highly likely that the match has already been taped, which explains why Pillman was dressed to compete during the company’s latest event.

The news has also left some fans and pundits speculating if Pillman has officially joined AEW. As documented by ProWrestling.net, Pillman is still technically contracted to Major League Wrestling. However, the terms of the agreement between both companies allow Pillman to work AEW shows whenever his services aren’t required by MLW. His main company currently isn’t putting on shows at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means Pillman is free to compete for AEW.

Spears is currently on a winning streak and has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, so it’s possible that Pillman has been drafted as an enhancement talent. It’s not uncommon for unsigned superstars to appear on Dark, and the show has proved to be a recruiting ground for the company. Some performers, such as Ricky Starks, earned full-time contracts after appearing on the YouTube show. Should Pillman’s performance impress AEW’s management team, he may be offered a permanent deal down the line.

Pillman is a popular performer among diehard wrestling fans as well. He is the son of the legendary WWE superstar Brian Pillman, who was a member of the Hart Foundation during the 1990s. In MLW, Pillman regularly teams with Davey Boy Smith Jr. as a member of the New Hart Foundation, another legacy performer who has been linked with a move to AEW in recent months.

Pillman’s arrival is further evidence that AEW has been able to cope with the current COVID-19 pandemic. While WWE has released several employees to cope with the economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, AEW has added to its roster and gave work to a host of independent wrestlers.