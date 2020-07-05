Jeannie Mai Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Activewear While Posing On A Bed

On Sunday, April 26, Jeannie Mai, co-host of the talk show The Real, uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of five side-by-side photos.

The pictures showed the 41-year-old posing on a bed with a white duvet. She sizzled in skintight activewear that featured a pale pink bra and a pair of matching high-rise leggings from the online retailer Fabletics. The revealing workout gear accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. The black ink tattoos on her shoulder and ankles were also put on display. The television personality kept the sporty look simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold necklace.

For the casual photo shoot, Jeannie wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The cosmetic application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and a few coats of mascara.

In the first image, she sat with her legs spread and turned her head. Jeannie’s fit figure was the main focus of the photo and consequently only half of her face was visible. She leaned back in the following picture and used her hands to prop herself up. She gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. Similar to the first shot, the final three photos focused on various parts of her body, including her chest, toned midsection, and pert derriere.

In the caption, Jeannie, who is an ambassador for Fabletics, advertised for the company by stating her work out set is ideal to exercise in and to take photos in. She also encouraged her followers to become a member of her “VIP Program” to receive Fabletics leggings at a discounted price.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are getting more beautiful than ever @thejeanniemai keep up the good work hunay [sic],” wrote an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are just perfection- love this baby pink set,” remarked another fan.

“You are so beautiful my god @thejeanniemai. Also congrats on the engagement,” chimed in a third Instagram user, referring to Jeannie’s relatively recent engagement to rapper Jeezy.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the former stylist.