‘DWTS’ Star Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Bikini Bottoms & Tank Top For Fourth Of July

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold embraced her growing baby bump for the Fourth of July holiday and shared a sweet snapshot of it via her Instagram page on Saturday. The DWTS star recently passed the halfway point in her pregnancy and she was all smiles in this latest update.

Lindsay wore red bikini bottoms and a gray tank top for this new baby bump update. She stood sideways and cupped one hand under her baby bump as she placed her other hand on her hip.

The dancer stood with one knee bent, her toes pointed and her leg placed slightly ahead of the other. She had a headband holding back her long, blond tresses and she appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free for this bump update.

In her caption, Lindsay noted that this is how her baby bump looked at the 22-week mark of her pregnancy.

It seemed likely that this photo was taken at the vacation home where Lindsay, her extended family, and her husband Sam Cusick have been vacationing. In a recent Instagram post, she shared that they were renting a stunning place in the Zion National Park, teasing that they never wanted to leave.

The Dancing with the Stars veteran smiled broadly as she showed off her baby bump and wished everybody a happy Fourth of July. Her fans went crazy over this post, showering it with almost 55,000 likes in about 14 hours.

Some fans teasingly asked her how she still had abs at this point in her pregnancy. Lindsay’s dancer’s body still looks phenomenal, and this wasn’t the first time she had flaunted her bump while wearing a bikini.

“I love how the dancer comes out in you for just everyday pictures! Toe pop! You look very cute!” one fan remarked.

“I hope I look half as cute as you when I start to show,” another fan shared.

Lindsay previously revealed that she and her husband Sam were expecting a little girl in November. She has not shared any name teasers as of yet, but she clearly is enjoying her pregnancy.

While the Dancing with the Stars pro had shared baby bump photos a few times since announcing her pregnancy, her bump is really starting to show now. It looked like some fans were just picking up on this exciting news for the first time with this post, as there were a number of congratulatory comments in response to this photo.

“Look how quick that bump came!!” a follower declared.

“Cutest mama-to-be!!” someone else wrote.

Both the vacation and the pregnancy seemed to suit Lindsay quite well, as she looked happy and content in this photo. Her DWTS fans are loving these updates and are thrilled to see her sharing bump updates regularly.