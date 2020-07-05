Sharon Osbourne Slams Kanye West For ‘Tone Deaf’ Post About His Wife Kim Kardashian Becoming A Billionaire

Sharon Osbourne did not think that Kanye West’s recent post congratulating wife Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire was appropriate. During a recent episode of The Talk, the 67-year-old said his comments were “tone deaf,” according to The Mirror.

West’s initial tweet said that he was “so proud” of Kim for “becoming a billionaire.”

He added a picture of a “still life” that included tomatoes and a flower.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

The beauty mogul reportedly became a billionaire after Coty purchased a 20% state in her business for $200 million, allegedly increasing the value to $1 billion. Forbes has disputed this claim, however.

Osbourne said that considering the ongoing pandemic, now seemed like an inappropriate time to brag about their net worth or income.

She said that there was a time when people did not discuss matters of money in Hollywood and found the practice to be “gross.”

“It isn’t the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some ­people, that is what they do.”

She continued, saying, “I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not. I never believe in that. For me I cringe when people do it.”

Aside from criticizing the rapper’s tweet, Osbourne also said that they should donate more of their money to charitable causes.

“He did give a million from one of her companies. But if she has become a billionaire she can afford to give her own money and just give a little of what she has earned.”

According to The Daily Mail, the presenter has previously thrown shade at the couple.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In 2018, she labeled Kim “obnoxious” after she shared a video of herself flying on a private jet.

Before that, Osbourne also criticized the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for her “raunchy social media snaps.”

Regarding her latest comments on Kanye’s billionaire tweet, neither he nor Kim has fired back at Osbourne’s digs.

That said, she is far from the only person to criticize the “Stronger” singer for his remarks. Hundreds of people took to his comments section to say his tweet was in poor taste, given the ongoing public health crisis and sky-high unemployment rates in America.

Kim’s sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, recently dealt with their own scandal concerning allegations that they do not pay their workers to make clothing for their brand.

The former America’s Got Talent judge has always been outspoken and is not shy about giving criticism. The Inquisitr recently reported that Osbourne had supported the movement to get the John Wayne Airport statue removed, calling him “a bad man.”