Louis Farrakhan Accuses Anthony Fauci And Bill Gates Of Attempting To ‘Depopulate The Earth’ With Vaccinations

In a speech to Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago on Saturday, the movement’s leader, Louis Farrakhan, took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates for their efforts to ensure widespread coronavirus vaccinations, The Daily Caller reported.

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful,” Farrakhan said. “Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication.”

According to Farrakhan, Fauci and Gates intend to use a COVID-19 vaccine to engage in population control.

“They’re making money now, plotting to give seven billion, five-hundred million people a vaccination. Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda — you want to depopulate the Earth. What the hell gave you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billion to talk about who can live, and who should die?”

Farrakhan claimed that the pair have “sentenced billions to death” before contending that “God” is “sentencing” them to death.

The 87-year-old firebrand also urged his viewers not to take coronavirus medication and called for the creation of a team of virologists and epidemiologists who inspect future coronavirus vaccine candidates for safety.

Both Fauci and Gates have become a target for far-out theories in recent months. As reported by BBC, more than a quarter of all Americans believe that Gates wants to implant microchips in people. According to political scientist and conspiracy theory author Joseph Uscinski, Gates’ wealth is the primary cause of theories about his purported plans. Before Gates, Uscinski claims similar theories were aimed at George Soros, as well as wealthy families like the Rockefellers and the Rothchilds.

As for Fauci, his frequent opposition to Donald Trump’s comments on the COVID-19 pandemic has put him in the spotlight in recent months. As reported by National Post, theories suggest that Fauci is a “plant” who has been fueling coronavirus alarmism to undermine Trump’s chance of reelection. Such speculation links Fauci to everyone from Gates and Soros to former President Barack Obama. According to the publication, some theories speculate that the George Floyd protests are not intended to address systemic racism and police brutality and are a small piece of a grander plot driven by Fauci.

As The Inquisitr reported, Farrakhan previously accused Jewish people of being the masterminds behind the 9/11 attacks. Farrakhan, who is one of America’s leading anti-Semites, claims that the alleged plot was an attempt to wage war against Muslims. He claims that bombs were present in the tower before the airplane crashes and called on the United States government to conduct an investigation into the theory.