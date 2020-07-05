Alexa Collins Shows Off Stunning Curves In Red Bikini While Playing In The Ocean

Alexa Collins showed off her stunning curves in new vacation photos on Instagram on Sunday morning. In the images, the babe wore a low-cut red bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets as she splashed around in the ocean. Her swimwear left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Alexa standing in the crystal clear ocean in Key West, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. The water gently rippled around her as she moved. It was a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Alexa and highlighted her tan skin. She looked radiant and happy in her skimpy swimwear.

Alexa’s look featured a red plunging top with a gold ring at the center. Thick straps ran diagonally through the ring and hugged her tiny waist. The low neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the sides dipped low, so some of her sideboob was on show.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a bikini bottom with layered strings on the sides. The bikini rested at her hips to expose her abs, though her pert derriere and lean legs were still on display.

Alexa did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. She wore her blond locks down in a messy blowout.

In the first photo, Alexa stood with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She stretched her arms out and grazed her fingers against the water as she looked off-camera. The second image showed Alexa turned to the side. The babe arched her back and stuck her booty out. She smiled brightly at the camera.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 11,000 likes and just over 200 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look great!!” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” another user added.

“A mermaid. You’re the best,” a third fan wrote.

“The water looks almost as beautiful as you,” a fourth fan said.

Alexa celebrated the 4th of July holiday in Key West, and she was sure to keep her Instagram account updated with photos from the getaway. On Saturday, she shared a few photos of herself rocking an American flag one-piece, which her fans loved.