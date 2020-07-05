Ashley Benson Reportedly Purchases $4.5 Million Mansion In Laughlin Park

Ashley Benson has reportedly bounced back from her breakup with Cara Delevingne by purchasing a new $4.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion in the prestigious gated community of Laughlin Park in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles, California. According to the report from Variety, the mansion is 4,285 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The 30-year-old will now be able to count several notable celebrities as her neighbors, including Emma Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Kristen Stewart, Natalie Portman, and Angelina Jolie.

The article indicated that Benson had previously lived in Laughlin Park. A few years ago, she bought a Spanish-style cottage worth around $1.8 million. However, her new home is more extravagant than her previous purchase.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The manor was designed by Arthur R. Kelly, the architect behind places like “the Wilshire Country Club, the elite Harvard-Westlake School and Holmby Hills’ Playboy Mansion.”

Despite being around for almost a century, the house has only been renovated at least once, but “changed hands” twice “during that period.”

It might be a sizable estate, but the property does not have much of a yard. It does have a swimming pool, but the article notes it is not necessarily private as it is built in a brick terrace surrounded by road on three sides.

Even though there is not a great deal of outdoor privacy, due to the house being constructed on a high point of the hillside, almost every room has a stunning “wraparound” view of “the city and surrounding hills.”

Inside the house are three brick fireplaces, hardwood floors, and multiple French doors.

Variety reported that the kitchen had been redone, giving it “a distinct early-2000s vibe with jade green granite countertops, stainless appliances and a [sic] cabinets painted a rather jarring shade of indigo.”

Additionally, all four bedrooms have “ensuite bathrooms,” and the house is even equipped with a “stunning mahogany-paneled library” complete with a “Pinterest-perfect windowseat perfect for curling up and drowning a rainy day away while immersed in a good book.”

Even though it would appear the house is just for the Pretty Little Liars alum, it also comes with a “finished lower level with chauffeur’s quarters, a three-car garage and several service rooms.” It even has a wine cellar fitted with a tasting bar.

The outlet also stated that her new home is located relatively close to the Beachwood Canyon home where her alleged boyfriend G-Eazy is currently living. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Benson had a feature on his latest album amid the ongoing dating rumors.