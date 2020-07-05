Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Tiny White Shorts & Flaunts Her Platinum Blond Hair

In her latest Instagram post, Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 844,000 Instagram followers with a stunning snap in which she rocked an all-white ensemble that left little to the imagination. The picture was taken in what appeared to be a parking garage, in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated. Tarsha sat on the concrete floor, and the industrial backdrop provided an interesting background for the sexy snap.

Tarsha showed off her curves in a white crop top that flaunted a serious amount of skin. The look was sleeveless, with a straight neckline that may have showed off a hint of cleavage, but Tarsha’s long locks covered up some of her upper body. The top left several inches of her toned stomach exposed as well before the waistband of her shorts began.

She paired the crop top with white Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs to perfection. She had one leg bent and laying on the ground and the other slightly elevated in an effortless pose that looked casual and chic. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, and didn’t have on any visible accessories beyond her footwear.

Tarsha has been playing around with different hair colors lately, and has tagged a wig company in some of her posts. Though she didn’t tag anyone in her latest update, she rocked platinum blond tresses. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves, reaching all the way to her waist.

She stared directly at the camera in the shot, placing one hand on her ankle and resting her other elbow on her knee before using that hand to cradle her face. She appeared to have a glossy brown shade on her plump lips, and a hint of highlighter along the bridge of her nose to provide a bit of a glow.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 12,300 likes within five hours. It also received 112 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“Living for you as a blonde,” one follower commented, loving the shade on Tarsha.

“Unreal,” another fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“What an absolute stunner,” one follower added.

“You are a vibe,” a fourth fan wrote.

Tarsha loves to show off her curves in all kinds of sizzling ensembles. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with a seriously plunging neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She sat out on her balcony with a white mug in her hands and looked like a bronzed goddess in the ensemble.