WWE News: Former Superstar Sarah Logan Rocks Grey Sweatshirt And Teases ‘Huge Announcement’

Former WWE superstar Sarah Logan — whose real name is Sarah Lowe — took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that her fans can expect a huge announcement about her future plans on Monday.

The post — which is accompanied by a picture of Logan sporting a grey sweatshirt and orange workout pants — stated that she will reveal all on her Youtube channel, The Wild and Free TV. According to Logan, fans have been repeatedly asking her what she intends to do now that she’s a free agent, and the wait will be over tomorrow.

While Logan didn’t clue fans into what her announcement pertains to, some of her followers made some guesses. The former superstar has been open about her plans to pursue her MMA career since leaving WWE, which led some followers to speculate that she’s going to announce her octagon debut. One of the Instagrammers even asked her if she was heading for the UFC.

Another user suggested that it was “baby time” for the former WWE superstar, while another said she was “going vegan.” A fourth Instragrammer even recommended that she add more pets to her collection, stating that she should get “pygmy goats because they are beyond adorable.”

The rest of the comments section was full of good luck messages for Logan, and some followers commented on her “natural beauty.” She wasn’t wearing makeup in the photo, which went down well with her admirers.

Logan was released by WWE — along with several other superstars and employees — back in April due to budget cuts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were rumors of her potentially returning to the company as some people backstage are reportedly high on her. However, Logan recently revealed that she’s done with wrestling for the foreseeable future, even though her 90-day non-compete clause is set to expire this month.

Logan is also enthusiastic about hunting, exercise and the outdoors, and she uses her YouTube channel to discuss these topics. Given that she’s passionate about many interests, her announcement may even surprise some of her fans.

During her time in WWE, Logan was a member of the Riott Squad faction alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. While the trio never experienced much success in the way of title gold, they were an established stable on the main roster. Her former teammates are currently members of the Monday Night Raw brand and look set to engage in another storyline with each other moving forward.