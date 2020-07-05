‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Stuns Fans As He Rocks New Highlighted Hairstyle On Instagram

The Bravo star is sporting a lighter look for this summer.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval showed off his new highlighted hair on Instagram.

The 36-year-old Bravo star and TomTom partner stunned fans when he posed for a pic with his drastically lightened locks alongside his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix and pal Logan Cochran.

In the photo posted to his social media page, Sandoval and his friends were sitting outdoors on a deck as they celebrate the July 4th holiday. The Bravo star’s usually dark hair was streaked with a reddish-blond shade and he rocked a mustache and a goatee as he posed while holding his phone. The Vanderpump Rules veteran was wearing ripped jeans and a striped tank as he lounged with his feet up in the snap.

In a series of comments to the photo, fans and famous followers reacted to Sandoval’s “guy-lights.”

“Oh Christ he got highlights,” one commenter wrote, to which Tom cheekily replied, “Sorry mom!”

“Oh my God I love blonde Tom!!!” another fan wrote.

“If anyone can Rock the Guy-lights, I am confident that it’s you Tom!” a third fan chimed in.

“George Michael vibes.. yesssssssssss,” another added.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Sandoval is a fanatic when it comes to his hair. His ex-girlfriend, fired Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, even wrote about his hair obsession in her recent book, He’s Making You Crazy.

“His flat iron, oh, his f*cking flat iron. It was his most prized possession. Would he ever look at me the way he looked at it?” Kristen wrote of her ex, according to an excerpt from her book posted by Us Weekly.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s hair obsession goes back decades, to when he was in elementary school. Last year, Sandoval told PopSugar the first haircut he got that he thought was really “cool” was when he was in first grade when he had a spike. By second grade he was using hair gel and hairspray. These days, he recommends getting ” a really good blow dryer.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Sandoval rocked a dramatic hair look as an adult. In the past, the former SUR bartender wore his hair long and sometimes braided. His past hair looks have also included shaved sides and white streaks throughout his locks.

In addition to his hair, Sandoval is big on skincare. Last week, the Vanderpump Rules star announced his new partnership with the men’s skincare and cosmetics company Stryx. Fans got a glimpse at the Bravo star’s highlighted hair in his video announcement, but his new ‘do was much more noticeable in the Fourth of July shot.