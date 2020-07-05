Bella Thorne Sizzles In A Cloud-Themed Triple-Photo Update, Rocks Bikini Top & White Shorts

Bella Thorne shared a gorgeous cloud-themed Instagram update on Saturday, complete with multiple pics of her rocking a cloud-print bikini. Her makeup also featured tiny white clouds, and she stood in front of a bright blue sky streaked with cirrus clouds. She even added a few matching emoji to her caption.

Wearing a light blue swimsuit top with a pink halter strap cinched around her neck, Bella displayed her ample chest to her 23.2 million Instagram followers. Her plunging cleavage was visible in each of her three photos. Aside from her bathing suit, the Assassination Nation star rocked a pair of form-fitting white pants.

For her makeup, Bella appeared to use shades of blue and green eyeshadow on her lids before drawing little clouds with white eyeliner. It looked like she filled in her lips with pink lipstick.

Aside from her clothing, she accessorized her outfit with lots of chunky vintage-looking accessories, including layered necklaces, pearls in her hair, a sizable diamond wristwatch, and several rings. Bella pulled her hair up into a messy bun to complete her ensemble, leaving several tendrils loose to frame her face.

The 22-year-old actress did not indicate her location, but it seemed like the camera was situated somewhere near the ground level. She bent forward for each image to ensure her background was mostly composed of the sky, fitting the overall cloud theme of her photo shoot.

Only the second pic featured a tiny bit of the ground behind her. It looked like she may have cropped out the grass in the third pic, as there was a thin black line running across the bottom of the frame.

In the first image, she peered to the side while fixing her hair, letting her hand partially obscure her face. Bella looked directly at the camera while parting her lips in the second image. For the final snap, she looked up toward the sky, giving her admirers a look at her chiseled jawline.

Her post garnered tons of attention from her fans, accumulating more than 794,800 likes and over 2,400 comments.

Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo commented, “Can’t believe I finally see you in two days ur stunning btw.”

“You are the sexiest girl on the planet,” gushed one fan.

“Happy 4th of July Bella! You look like you’re on Cloud 9 right now,” wrote another.

“Makeup by you? So freaking dope i am in love,” chimed in a third user.

At the end of last month, The Inquisitr reported that Bella had rocked a vibrant orange cut-out swimsuit.