Hilde Osland Looks Like A Golden Goddess In A White Bikini At Sunset

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update with a series of shots all taken at sunset while Hilde rocked a white bikini. The snaps were taken on the beach in Perth, Western Australia, as the geotag indicated.

The bikini Hilde wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The look featured a bandeau-style bikini top that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. It had a circular embellishment in the middle that drew even more attention to her ample assets, and a white hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The bikini top also featured feminine, voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves crafted from a semi-sheer fabric. The sleeves had a ruffled detail along the top as well as a ruffled cuff near her wrist.

Hilde paired the top with simple white bikini bottoms that were a high-waisted style. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and she also added a few accessories to complete the ensemble. She layered several delicate necklaces, and also added a small pair of earrings for some extra sparkle.

In the second snap, Hilde shared a close-up that was cropped halfway down her waist, allowing her stunning features to shine. Her beauty look was simple, with a peach hue on her lips and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her gorgeous gaze.

She shared one shot that showed off a bit more of the back of the top, which had a simple horizontal strap across her back with a gold closure. She also included a few shots that flaunted her pert posterior in the bikini bottoms.

Hilde’s followers absolutely loved the massive update packed with sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 47,300 likes within one hour. It also received 1,029 comments within the same time span.

“You are an angel,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous. You are so perfect,” another follower added.

“Incredible body with a face to match,” one fan commented.

“This bikini is so cute!!!!” another follower remarked, loving Hilde’s beach style.

Hilde seems to love rocking white, as the shade looks gorgeous against her bronzed skin. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she kicked off the weekend by sharing a stunning snap in which she wore a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans and a loose-fitting white top. She layered the top over a feminine white lace bra, and knotted the shirt so that plenty of skin was on display.