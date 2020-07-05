Jordan McGraw Confirms Engagement To Morgan Stewart After She Posted A Photo Wearing A Large Diamond Ring

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart is engaged to her boyfriend, Jordan McGraw. In a photo posted on Instagram, Saturday Morgan had on a large ring that many speculated to be an engagement ring. Jordan confirmed the news in the comments.

Morgan posted a simple photo on Saturday with the caption “fireworks.” In the picture, the reality star wore a simple, brown bathing suit and sported a huge smile as she looked relaxed in a poolside cabana. Although it wasn’t what Morgan was wearing that caught the attention of her followers. Fans immediately honed in on the large diamond ring Morgan had on her left hand and questioned if it was an engagement ring. The post quickly garnered over 70,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“Engaged???,” one fan asked.

“IS THIS A RING,” another asked.

“Looks like an engagement ring,” another one commented.

“Are you engaged girl,” one commenter asked.

Morgan didn’t respond to the questions. It wasn’t until a fan tagged Jordan in the comments that the news was confirmed.

“She is,” Jordan responded to a fan.

The comments on Morgan’s post immediately turned from speculation to congratulations for the couple.

“Congrats u deserve it all and more,” one follower shared.

“Wooho congrats girl,” wrote another.

Morgan’s future in-laws were also quick to share their love. Talk show host, Dr. Phil McGraw, is Jordan’s father.

“Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” Dr. Phil wrote.

Morgan was quick to reply to Dr. Phil that she was “excited.” Robin McGraw’s comment was more straightforward. Morgan’s future mother-in-law commented with X and O emojis. Later in the remarks, Robin shared more.

“@morganstewart I love you,” Robin wrote.

Jordan posted a photo of the pair two hours later with the caption, “plenty to smile about.” In his picture, the couple was laughing, and Morgan’s ring was again on display. The comments on Jordan’s photo were all congratulatory.

Morgan and Jordan have been dating since earlier this year, according to US Weekly. A source shared at the time that the Daily Pop co-host was very happy with their relationship and that Jordan’s family approved of the two. The pair initially dated over ten years ago, and Morgan was delighted to remind her future husband of their history.

“11 years later lol,” the future bride responded to Jordan’s recent Instagram post.

Morgan divorced businessman Brendan Fitzpatrick last year after three years of marriage. This marriage to Morgan will be the first for Jordan.