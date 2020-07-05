Tammy Hembrow Goes Full Bombshell As She Sprawls Out By The Pool In A Colorful Fringe Bikini

Tammy Hembrow enjoyed some relaxing time by the pool this weekend, where she looked like a total hottie in yet another one of her scanty bikinis. The Australian model took to her Instagram page on Saturday night to share a few snaps of her time by the water that have since been showered with love by her devoted fans.

The steamy upload included two photos of the activewear design sitting on the pool deck with a gorgeous view of the turquoise water, cloudless sky, and mountains behind her. In the first image, Tammy was sprawled out across her stomach while resting her head in her hand and shooting the camera a seductive stare. She posed with her arms outstretched in front of her to prop up her upper body as she bent her legs up underneath her for the second shot with the same alluring look on her face.

Tammy didn’t hold back for her pool day, as she went full bombshell in a scanty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a rainbow color scheme and a unique fringe detail with tassels that were adorned with puka shells. It had a halter-style top with a deep neckline triangle cups that sat far apart on her chest, exposing a copious amount of her ample cleavage. Tammy’s 11.4 million-plus followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, in part due to their cheeky design that showcased the model’s round booty nearly in its entirety. The number also featured a high-cut leg that put Tammy’s sculpted legs and curvy hips on display. Meanwhile, its tassel-adorned waistband sat low on her waist, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Tammy added a dainty gold necklace to accessories her racy swimwear look, as well as a set of gold earrings. She also appeared to be rocking a new dermal piercing underneath her right eye. Her long, platinum tresses were damp and slicked back to her head from her time in the water, and she seemed to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

This double-pic upload was Tammy’s first set of bikini snaps in over a week, so it should come as no surprise that fans went wild for the photos. Within 15 hours of going live to her feed, the post has amassed more than 304,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, many with compliments for the social media star’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning body,” one person wrote.

“You’re out of this world,” quipped another fan.

“Wow how wonderful, woman you are fantastic, too beautiful,” a third follower praised.

“Absolute goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy spends endless hours in the gym perfecting her physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The model recently gave her followers some insight as to what she does to maintain her figure in another share on Wednesday, in which she performed an intense booty workout using a cable machine and a Smith machine.