Jon Gosselin Says It’s A ‘Shame’ He Has To Explain Why His Son Collin Is Missing From His Fourth Of July Pic

The former 'Jon an Kate Plus 8' star spent the holiday with his daughter Hannah.

Jon Gosselin said it’s a shame he has to explain why his son Collin isn’t in his Fourth of July photo. The former reality star, who has eight kids with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, posted a new photo to Instagram that showed him with only one of his children on the Fourth of July holiday.

In the photo posted to his social media page, Jon posed with his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and his 16-year-old daughter Hannah as the trio spent the day at the Bay Back Ale House in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The dad of eight was all smiles as he posed while sitting at an outdoor table with the only one of his five daughters that lives with him.

In the caption to the post, Jon wished his followers a Happy July 4th, then explained that his son Collin was not in the photo because he had plans with his friends for the holiday weekend. Jon added that it’s “shame” that he felt like he had to explain why Collin wasn’t in the photo.

Fans know that Jon has custody of Collin and Hannah, while the other six Gosselin kids — Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, and 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara — live with Kate in the family’s large Pennsylvania home. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 couple’s nasty custody drama has been going in for more than 10 years.

In comments to the post, social media followers offered Jon love and support as he spent the holiday with just one of his kids.

“You don’t have to explain anything. We know you’re a good dad. Happy 4th of July,” one fan wrote.

“Well if you didn’t explain where Collin is you’d have a hundred people asking where he is so I see why you would cover that topic,” another added.

“Glad [Collin] had plans with his friends and I too am sorry you had to explain yourself and family,” another wrote to Jon.

Others told Jon they wished he could see all eight of his kids on the Fourth of July.

“What about your other kids you have more than 2,” one follower wrote.

Jon’s longtime love Colleen also explained Collin’s absence in her own Instagram post, which can be seen here. Colleen shared several photos of her and Jon with Hannah as they posed on a balcony in front of the ocean in Atlantic City.

“Happy 4th of July!!” Colleen wrote. “Missing Collin who dissed us for his friends.”

Last fall, a Gosselin family insider said Jon still longs for the day that he’ll see all of his children together for holiday celebrations. A source close to the former TLC reality star told In Touch Weekly that Jon “hates” that he can’t be with all of his kids and that he looks forward to the day when more of them will be able to join him for vacations and holidays.