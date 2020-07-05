Allie Auton Flaunts Her Petite Figure In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Allie Auton treated her 579,000-plus Instagram followers to another look at her incredible body this weekend, much to their delight. The model showcased her petite figure in a set of steamy selfies that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Allie looked smoking hot in the double-pic update as she flaunted her flawless physique in a set of skimpy lingerie. The coordinated set of undergarments was from Lounge Underwear, which seems to be one of the social media star’s favorite comfort brands.

Allie’s look for the day consisted of a black bralette with thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms. It had triangle cups and a plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage bare and an eyeful of her ample cleavage well on display. The number also had a thick logo band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to further highlight her slender frame.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching panties that boasted a daringly high-cut design, allowing Allie to show off her sculpted legs and curvy hips in their entirety. The piece had the same style of band as her bra, which sat at an angle over her midsection to accentuate her trim waist, taut tummy, and abs.

The Aussie hottie stood in front of a full-length mirror for the selfie sesh. In the first photo of the set, Allie posed by propping one leg up on her toes while popping her hip slightly out to the side, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette. She crouched down to her knees in the second snap, tugging at the thick waistband of her underwear in a teasing manner.

Allie held her iPhone up in front of her head for both images, effectively hiding her face but providing the perfect angle for her audience to get a full look at her dangerous curves. They certainly seemed to appreciate the view and expressed their admiration for the shots by hitting the like button more than 13,000 times within 14 hours. An additional 157 followers flocked to the comments section to shower the model in compliments.

“You are perfect,” one person wrote.

“Body of a goddess for real,” quipped another fan.

“Looking so very beautiful,” a third follower praised.

“Always blessing my feed,” added a fourth devotee.

This is hardly the first time that Allie has shown off her figure on Instagram. On Friday, the star went full bombshell as she rocked a cut-out pink swimsuit on the beach that flashed an eyeful of underboob and her chiseled abs. That look proved to be equally as popular, amassing over 13,000 likes and 134 comments to date.