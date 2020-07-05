‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Emma Slater & Jenna Johnson Show Off Their Buff Bods In Patriotic Swimsuits

The celebrity dancers also partied with Peta Murgatroyd and their hunky husbands.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd posed for a group pic as they spent the Fourth of July together with their husbands.

In a photo posted to Instagram by Emma, the celebrity dancers posed for a poolside pic alongside their husbands Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, respectively, and Emma and Jenna were especially patriotic with red, white and blue swimsuits. The group was also joined by So You Think You Can Dance alumni Koko Iwasaki and Kiki Nyemchek, as well as an untagged pup.

In the photo, Jenna showed off her toned abs in a red, white, and blue bikini while her husband Val wore a coordinating star and striped swim trunks. Emma’s fit body was also on display in a red bikini, while her husband Sasha was shirtless with plain swim trunks.

Peta and Maks were a bit more covered up as they posed for the pool party shot on the gorgeous sunny day. Peta wore a long white swim cover-up over a bright yellow swimsuit, while Maks had a striped beach towel wrapped around his waist.

In the caption to the photo, Emma wished her followers a Happy Fourth of July on behalf of all of the DWTS crew. It’s no surprise that many fans commented to say the good-looking group is “Squad Goals.”

“Wow dream pool party group!” one fan wrote.

“Fittest picture I’ve seen!” another wrote. ” Happy 4th!”

“Uhm all of your abs are poking me in my eye. You’re all stunning!” a third fan added.

“That’s a lot of abs in that picture!” another wrote.

Fellow Dancing With the Stars pros and celebrity contestants including Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Amy Purdy, and Nastia Liukin also reacted to the patriotic post.

In addition to her swimsuit pic, on her Instagram story, Emma shared a photo of a delicious dessert that Jenna made for the party. After zooming in on a red, white, and blue trifle loaded with strawberries, whipped cream, and blueberries, Emma said of Jenna, “She made a dessert that matches her swimsuit.” She then pointed the camera at her fit friend and added, “But I think that this one is more delicious!”

While the tight-knit group is spending time together outside of the ballroom, there is no word when Dancing With the Stars will begin production for its 29th season due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only celebrity contestant who has been announced for the show.