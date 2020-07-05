Joy-Anna Duggar Displays Huge Baby Bump While Spending Fourth Of July With BFF Carlin Bates

Joy-Anna Duggar seemed to have a blast celebrating the holiday.

It won’t be too much longer before Joy-Anna Duggar gives birth to her new little one sometime next month. She is about 34 weeks into her pregnancy and getting excited to meet this new baby. The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting a girl this summer. A brand new Instagram snap of Joy’s growing baby bump has emerged and it looks like she is more than ready to have this baby.

The couple celebrated the Fourth of July with Joy’s best friend, Carlin Bates, and her husband, Evan Stewart. They both shared a few photos and a short video clip of them having fun hanging out together with their husbands. Joy’s baby bump appears to have popped out quite a bit since her last photo. Her bulging belly was front and center in the pictures that were snapped with Carlin. The two families appeared to have been staying at the camp that Austin’s parents run.

In the first of three photos that Joy-Anna Duggar posted, the girls posed together with the gorgeous lake right behind them. The expectant mom wore a royal blue tank tank that hugged her expanded belly. She paired it with a black skirt. Joy had her hand on top of her bump, while Carlin cradled it underneath. The Duggar daughter also wore a pair of tan sandals and a red, white and blue baseball cap.

Carlin Bates’ Fourth of July outfit consisted of a white top with blue stars and a denim skirt. She completed her outdoorsy look with white sneakers and a white baseball cap that she wore backwards. Both reality stars had their long locks done up in a side braid.

In the second Instagram snap, Joy posed with Austin as they enjoyed the holiday’s festivities. The final picture had their son Gideon, 2, sitting down at a table with another little boy with a game of checkers in front of them. One of the log cabins can be seen in the background.

The Growing Up Bates star has been best friends with Joy-Anna Duggar as they were growing up with both of their families on reality TV and having a huge brood of siblings. They are still BFFs and have been there to support each other throughout good and difficult times.

One of those tough times was when Joy miscarried her baby girl last year when she was 20 weeks along. Carlin Bates was right there by her side comforting her and Austin. Joy-Anna Duggar recently shared her last baby bump photo right before she lost the baby that they named Annabell Elise. It was the one year anniversary of when she miscarried. She wrote a heartfelt note on all the emotions that she felt over the past year.