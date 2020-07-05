Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Spend The Fourth Of July Together

Model Sofia Richie and reality star Scott Disick spent the Fourth of July holiday together. The two grabbed lunch and then attended a private party in Malibu, California, on Saturday according to photographs obtained by The Daily Mail. This outing was the first time the two had been spotted together since they broke up in May.

The former couple first had lunch at Asian eatery Nobu. From there, the two rode in Scott’s black Mercedes G-Wagon to a private party in the same beachside community. The pair arrived at the home, and Scott hopped out of the car and put the keys in his pocket. He then walked to the passenger side of the vehicle and waited as Sofia got out of the SUV. The former couple walked side-by-side into the party. It was unknown whose house it was or who was hosting the gathering.

Both Sofia and Scott were dressed casually for the event. The model had on a white and black color-blocked sports bra with tan cargo pants and white sneakers. Sofia accessorized with delicate bracelets, black sunglasses, a small black purse, and a black protective face mask. Scott wore black Prada shorts, a basic navy blue tee-shirt, and sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accessorized with a black trucker hat and aviator-style sunglasses. Scott did not wear a protective mask.

Scott and Sofia walked around the party for a bit. Sofia carried her phone, and Scott carried a small can of Sprite. Scott sat on the deck in a fluffy white chair as Sofia stood over him to chat for a bit. The party was well attended, and most of the partygoers were not wearing masks.

They took off their sneakers, and Sofia rolled up her pants, and then the two continued to mingle with partygoers on the beach. Sofia met up with a pal, and the ladies briefly went off to layout. The wind made it difficult for Sofia to put her yellow and white striped towel down but she managed. The model sat there for a bit to chat with the unknown blonde. Sofia then took a phone call as she strolled along the beach.

This outing for Scott and Sofia came months after the couple reportedly broke up. As The Inquisitr previously reported, issues for the two began to appear in April. After months in quarantine, the couple began arguing about underlying issues, including Scott’s relationship with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

The two had reportedly been giving one another space and sources shared that Sofia was happy being single.