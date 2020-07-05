WWE News: Superstar Gets Removed From Advertising For Next Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

Amid reports suggesting that she might soon be leaving WWE and returning to her home country of Japan, it now appears that Monday Night Raw superstar Kairi Sane has quietly been removed from images advertising the show’s July 6 episode.

On Saturday night, WWE shared a graphic on Twitter for the upcoming match between Raw Women’s Champion Asuka’s upcoming match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The image features Bayley’s tag teammate and closest ally, Sasha Banks, to her right, confirming her as the blue brand champ’s corner woman. But while Asuka has spent more than a year teaming up with Sane as one-half of The Kabuki Warriors, Sane was nowhere to be seen on the new graphic.

Shortly after WWE posted the aforementioned advertisement for the champion vs. champion match, a fan tweeted a screenshot featuring the original image, which shows Sane to the left of Asuka and the exact same text describing the upcoming bout in the caption. As pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, it’s not yet certain why WWE decided to remove the 31-year-old from the graphic, though she has apparently been cleared to return to the ring after missing several weeks of action.

Sane’s last appearance on WWE television was on the May 26 episode of Monday Night Raw, where she lost to Nia Jax and was sidelined after she sustained a large cut on her head when she was thrown into the steel steps. As this was a legitimate injury and not part of a storyline, the company chose to edit out the footage when the episode went on air.

Considering the new rumors about her status with WWE, it’s unclear whether Sane will be making subsequent appearances on Monday Night Raw or whether she will be formally written out of the promotion’s storylines through a match or a segment. As documented earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote that the former NXT Women’s Champion might be on her way out of WWE and headed to Japan so she could be with her husband, whom she married earlier this year.

According to Meltzer, it’s possible that if Sane quits WWE and returns to Japan, she might wrestle for another year in her homeland before retiring for good as an active competitor. There have also been reports suggesting that she had been given a “complicated” new role — one that would require her to act as an “ambassador” for WWE as the company tries to establish a greater presence in Japan.