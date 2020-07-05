WWE News: Matt Riddle’s Accuser Shares Photo To Counter Claims She’s Been ‘Stalking’ Him For Years

Candy Cartwright, the independent wrestler who accused WWE superstar Matt Riddle last month of sexual assault, recently took to social media to share an image that supposedly goes against the wrestler’s counter-accusations that she had been stalking him for quite some time.

In a Twitter post shared on Saturday night, Cartwright claimed that she had been receiving “hate messages” and “threats” in the two weeks since she came forward with her allegations against Riddle. She then explained why she posted the photo, which featured her sitting in the passenger seat of the Friday Night SmackDown wrestler’s vehicle as the two of them shared a kiss. The image appeared to have been taken from Cartwright’s camera roll, with the date May 19, 2019, indicating when the photo might have been taken.

“If I’ve been ‘stalking for years’ then why is this from 2019?” she asked. “This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows…”

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Cartwright was one of the many women who accused certain wrestlers and promoters of sexual misconduct via the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. In June, she detailed an incident that took place in May 2018, where Riddle allegedly asked her to “hop on his d*ck” then grabbed her by the throat and threatened her when she refused.

In a statement that has since been deleted from his Twitter account, Riddle’s lawyer, Daniel Rose, wrote on June 19 that Cartwright’s sexual assault allegations are “completely false.” He further suggested that this was an attempt on her part to further “harass and humiliate” his client and his wife.

“We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family,” read the rest of the post, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co.

“In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”

Meanwhile, WWE issued a statement shortly after Cartwright’s accusations became public, stressing that anyone arrested for domestic violence, child abuse, or sexual assault will be immediately suspended, or released if they are later convicted for such actions. The company did not mention Riddle — or any other WWE superstar — by name in this statement, but it has since taken action against certain superstars who were recently accused of sexual misconduct, having released 205 Live star Jack Gallagher and NXT UK wrestlers Ligero and Travis Banks late last month.