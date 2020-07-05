Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Curves In A White Swimsuit On Instagram

Jordyn Woods celebrated her holiday weekend by steaming up her timeline for her 11.6 million Instagram followers.

The model and entrepreneur posed for the camera on Saturday, July 4. In the photo, Woods sat at the edge of the pool, which overlooked a clear blue sky and multiple trees. Woods was the focal point of the photo, as she showed off a white swimsuit. Her swimsuit was cut low at the top, which showed off her cleavage. In addition, the shoot had a deep cutout next to her thighs and stomach.

As she posed with her arms stretched out, Woods rested her feet in the pool’s water. Woods appeared to have on a dark pink lip gloss and didn’t add any more makeup to her pool look. She also styled her dark hair in a deep, right part. Her hair had a slight curl at the end of her hair, as well as a short bang. For accessories, Woods added a pair of white and black sunglasses. Fans of Woods could also see she had on a gold watch on one wrist and wore yellow, acrylic nails for the photo-op.

In her caption, Woods neglected to point out the national Fourth of July holiday. Instead, she asked her followers about Juneteenth, and inquired about how long it’s been since the day was celebrated. Juneteenth was celebrated last month on Friday, June 19. The holiday marks the day slavery was announced illegal in the United States back in 1865.

Woods’ fans were in awe of her swimsuit look. At the time of publishing, she received more than 200,000 likes on her post. Additionally, over 1,000 Instagram users commented under Woods’ photo.

“Nah stop it.. just stop it,” one follower demanded.

“OMG such a f***ing goddess,” another fan shared, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“I’m putting down the hamburger,” a third supporter declared.

“Can I clean your pool?” asked the fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Woods isn’t a stranger to flaunting her body on her popular Instagram page. She posted another tantalizing photo for her followers earlier on Saturday, which you can see here. For this post, Woods wore her swimsuit as a top for a stylish spin on her poolside look. After adding the top, Woods decided to wear light denim, high-waisted jeans. Woods then added white heeled sandals that allowed her toes to peek through. While she took the photo next to her mirror, Woods posed with her hand on her hip as she wore her sunglasses. The photo of Woods received 200,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.