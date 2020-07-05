Charly Jordan Gets Flirty During A Bubble Bath On Instagram

Charly Jordan took to her Instagram page ten hours ago to share a flirty new photo series with her fans. There were six images in total, and she was photographed as she enjoyed a bubble bath.

In the first photo, she smiled widely with her hand in the foreground. Everything was out of focus except for her face, and it was possible to see that she was submerged in the bubbles up to her neck. She wore her hair slicked back behind her ears, and her makeup application was on show. It appeared to include shimmery light pink eyeshadow with dark peach and silver highlights under her brows, lots of mascara, and pink lipstick. She rocked multiple earrings in both of her ears, including a pair of drop earrings with a short chain-accent.

In the second snap, Charly bit her lips playfully and sat upright in the tub. The bubbles served to censor her figure well, and her bikini top’s tan lines were showing.

The next image was of the blonde sticking her tongue out as she flipped off the camera with both of her hands, and she followed it up with another close-up shot of her face with the lower half of her face obscured by the bubbles.

In addition, she struck another silly pose and flexed her arms, and the final picture was of her holding bubbles in her hands as she blew on them.

The update has racked up over 205,800 likes so far, and the comments section was packed with compliments for the model.

“Ugh, girl, you are stunning,” declared a follower.

“You look so happy and peaceful,” observed a second admirer.

“I love this because you seem like you have a bubbly personality,” wrote a third social media user.

Others wished her a happy 4th of July in response to her caption, and one fan had a question about it.

“Freedom who been blessed wit [sic]?” they wondered.

Charly didn’t share her geotag so it was hard to know for certain where she is, but it sounds like her area has loosened coronavirus restrictions.

In addition, she posted another update two days ago and opted for a tiny pink bikini. It was a tie-dye design, and her tiny top and extremely low-waisted bottoms flattered her trim physique. She struck several sultry poses poolside and wore her light blond hair down. She showed off her swimsuit from the front and from the back, and also posted a short video clip of herself acting a little silly.