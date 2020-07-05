Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Herself Wearing Red Hair & Bandana Pants On Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared several fashionable photos on her Instagram page on Saturday, July 4.

The SKIMS founder posted a few snaps, which were taken during her sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party back in June. Kim’s first photo showed her wearing a red, long-sleeved crop top with a collar. Her top was buttoned in the middle and showed off her cleavage. She also wore red, tight bandana pants that stopped at her ankles. In addition to the bandana pants, Kim rocked a handbag that matched her pants. To finish off the look, Kim decided to shake up her hair for the bash. Instead of wearing her signature dark tresses, she added red to her hair for a fiery new hairdo.

In the second photo, Kim is being more playful as she enjoyed her time with her children. She was photographed outside of the pool as she held her son, Saint West’s hands. Saint rocked baggy pants and an oversized button-up while he played with his mom. He also had his curly hair styled in a half-up, half-down look. The mother and son duo snapped another photo, this time they were ready to pose for the camera. Kim was photographed crouching down and flaunted a small smile. Her son made a silly face for the camera as he showed off his grey sneakers.

The third post from Kim showed a moment between her, Saint and her husband, Kanye West. Kim was photographed resting on the edge of a white couch as she focused on the camera. Kanye appeared to be studying something else, as he looked away when the photo was taken. He wore black and white leather pants, a matching top and a pair of white Yeezys. Saint sat on the floor next to his dad with his head down.

Kim simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. At the time of publishing, she received more than 2 million likes and over 15,000 comments.

“WHATTTTT,” one fan wrote.

“This red hair!!!” another exclaimed.

“Serious couple goals,” a third fan said of Kim and Kanye.

“It’s the Birkin for me,” the fourth fan said of Kim’s handbag.

According to People, Kim debuted her new look on social media on Monday, June 30. After she posted about wanting to switch up her look, fans suspected she was only trying out the color through a wig or extensions. However, Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton confirmed the E! star did dye her locks the red color and wanted to step away from her normal hair routine.

“Kim is a trendsetter and not afraid of doing something new,” Appleton said. “We have done the blonde and the pink before and red was unexpected. I love that about Kim.”