Ramona Singer Believes She’s Being Edited To Look Like The Villain On ‘RHONY’

The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer isn’t having a great season, but according to the star, it’s not her fault. The OG Housewife posted a photo of herself with her dog Coco on Instagram, and she began engaging with fans in the comment section about events from this season of RHONY. Some viewers of the show were slamming Ramona for her poor behavior, while others thought Dorinda Medley was the troublemaker this time around. One viewer urged Ramona to pack it up and leave the show on a high note, after suggesting the show was going downhill.

“Looks like Bravo’s new edit of RHONY will make you the villain. Please consider making this your last season. There’s zero value left on this show,” the fan wrote.

Ramona seemed to agree with the fan, saying that people like her can “see through it,” suggesting she agrees that she’s getting the villain edit. Another commenter asked Ramona if she thought she was a good person because she wasn’t coming off as one on television. In true Ramona fashion, the mother-of-one responded that she is a good person to her “real” friends. This shady response could signal that the OG doesn’t believe any women on the cast are her real friends anymore, after having long friendships with some of them over the years.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

A different commenter asked what was Dorinda’s problem this season, as she seemed to have upped her mean girl game.

“You are the BEST. Why is Dorinda so mean to you?” they asked.

“I think perhaps she’s not in a good place,” Ramona wrote back.

When it came to another follower who suggested that Dorinda was a bully and an alcoholic, Ramona didn’t dispute the claims but responded with a bunch of pink-heart emoji. At this time, Dorinda has not responded to any of her co-star’s comments about her, but it would be unusual for her to stay silent.

The women of RHONY love to engage in the comment sections of their Instagram photos and go back and forth with their fans all the time. Dorinda was slammed over and over on social media for her treatment of Tinsley Mortimer who recently retired from the show to move to Chicago. Many felt Dorinda was angry at Tinsley for no reason, and now that she’s gone, she has turned her anger on to Ramona.

At this time, Ramona has not announced anything regarding her status with the show going forward, even though some of her fans are suggesting she retire.