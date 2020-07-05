Rachel Cook Showcases Incredible Cleavage In Unzipped Shorts At The Beach

Rachel Cook posted an eye-catching three-part photo set to her Instagram today to promote the release of the fifth edition of Nirvana Magazine. She was photographed at the beach in front of the ocean, and in particular, she showed off her incredible cleavage in one of the snaps.

In the first picture, the model stood facing the camera straight-on and propped out her left leg. She placed her right hand in front of her bare chest and smiled with her lips closed. She only wore a pair of light denim shorts that she left unzipped, and her black bikini bottoms peeked through. Her choice to go topless meant that her toned bod was on full show, and in addition to hints of her underboob and sideboob, her chiseled abs were on show.

Rachel wore a short wig in a bob cut, and her makeup application seemed to include shimmery silver eyeshadow, dark blush, and light pink lipstick. She accessorized with thin hoop earrings but nothing else.

Behind her was a dramatic scene with crashing waves and skies that were mostly covered in large clouds. The geo-tag revealed that she was in Tulum.

In the second photo, Rachel struck another sexy pose and put her cleavage on show. Instead of placing her hand on top of her chest, she placed her hands on the sides of her neck and censored her curves with her arms.

And in the final shot, she placed both of her hands on her chest and was photographed from her thighs-up.

The photo series has been liked over 118,100 times so far since it was posted seven hours ago, and her admirers sent their love in the comments section.

“There’s this girl who always posts the most lit and insanely beautiful pics on IG and her name is @rachelc00k,” gushed a devotee.

“Really beautiful photo!!!!- [sic],” declared another social media user.

“Amazing… gorgeous… a queen…,” exclaimed a third supporter.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” complimented another follower.

The stunner also posted another sultry photo set a couple of days ago, that time rocking a dark dress with a high slit on her left side. She posed in the open doorway of a sliding glass door, and the reflection revealed that the room faced the ocean. Her dress had a low neckline and reached her knees, although her left leg was left mostly on show thanks to the ensemble’s revealing cut. She wore her hair in short curls.