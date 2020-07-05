Meg Turney Showcases Her Cleavage & Booty In ‘Resident Evil’ Cosplay

Cosplay model Meg Turney celebrated the Fourth of July with a new photo set that featured her showing off her assets to her 761,000-strong fanbase as she paid homage to Resident Evil heroine Jill Valentine.

In a pair of photos uploaded to Instagram on Saturday night, Meg was photographed in what looked like a bedroom. The first photo featured her sitting on a bed with white sheets and pillows that contrasted against her all-black lingerie set. The bra had a pair of straps that partly covered each of her breasts, while the bottoms had a similarly strappy design that likewise hid a small part of her stomach. However, that wasn’t enough to stop her from teasing a bit of her cleavage, as well as her toned midsection.

The cosplayer completed her look with a beret that had the logo of Resident Evil‘s Special Tactics and Rescue Service (STARS) in the middle, as well as a wig of short black hair that added authenticity to her tribute. This also helped set the newly uploaded photos apart from the image she posted earlier this week, where she appeared to be wearing the same bra-and-panties combo while teasing special content for her Patreon supporters.

In the second snap, Meg was photographed standing up, with her back turned to the camera as she seemed to be exiting the bedroom and entering what looked to be a bathroom. This pose offered viewers a revealing look at her curvy booty, which peeked through the multiple straps on the back of her panties. As opposed to the first shot, where she had a serious look on her face, the 33-year-old beamed widely for the second image, keeping her eyes partially closed as she was snapped.

In her caption, Meg made reference to the Fourth of July holiday, adding a pun that name-checked the aforementioned STARS task force that Jill is a member of in Resident Evil. She also tagged Austin, Texas-based photographer Wes Ellis, who has been responsible for many of her previous photo shoots.

In the five hours since the new upload was posted, it has received close to 22,000 likes. About 90 people also took to the comments section to show their appreciation for Meg’s latest cosplay.

“This looks to be more about the stars and STRAPS, amirite?” asked one user, making their own pun about the model’s lingerie.

“If you plan on continuing with bad resident evil jokes, can you please do a Jill Sandwich cosplay featuring a sandwich outfit,” requested a second follower, in reference to a popular Resident Evil meme.

“I salute this,” quipped a third admirer.