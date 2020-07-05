Jojo Babie Stuns In Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini In Hot New Selfie

Jojo Babie has been sharing new snaps lately to her Instagram feed with lots of summery vibes, and in her most recent post, showed off her incredible figure in an itty-bitty bikini.

She took the selfie as she faced the mirror straight-on, and placed one hand on the side of her head as she held the phone with her other hand. The model gave a fierce look and gazed at her phone screen as she parted her lips slightly.

Her swimsuit was blue-and-white with horizontal stripes, and her top was so small that it barely served to cover her chest. In fact, it left her sideboob and underboob on show, along with her eye-catching cleavage. Her matching bottoms featured a tiny piece of fabric and had ties that rested high on her hips that were tied into bows.

Jojo wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle, and appeared to be brushing her locks. Her chic makeup application apparently included purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, and light pink lipstick. She didn’t wear any jewelry save for her small belly button ring, and her elegant French manicure was visible.

Her pose and outfit also allowed her to show off her hourglass figure, as her curvy hips were left bare.

She took the snap in front of a bathroom counter with frosted shower doors behind her. She was well-lit for the picture and her skin looked flawless.

The post has been available for four hours, and it’s been liked over 76,200 times so far. Her followers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks, with some responding to her flirty caption as she asked her fans to rate how much they missed her on a scale of one to ten.

“10. Happy 4th of July baby. I love you my favorite Asian,” gushed a devotee.

“On a scale of 1 to 10 definitely an 11 love you goddess,” declared a second admirer.

“10!!! Happy 4th beautiful!!! Hope your [sic] having an amazing weekend!!!!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“I’m going to say 1000000000000000000000 I missed u so much my women [sic] crush everyday [sic] and my favorite Asian,” raved another social media user.

Jojo also captured her fans’ attention with another swimsuit pic that she posted on June 22, that time opting for a rainbow-colored one-piece and posing at the beach. She sat on the top of a tan outdoor seat and glanced at the camera with a flirty pout. Her swimsuit left her sideboob on show thanks to its revealing cut, and she partially wore a white tank top that she tugged over her chest. She also accessorized with a red visor.