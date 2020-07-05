Madison Reed Sizzles In Gingham Bikini Bottoms & Red Corset Top: ‘Feeling Like A Firework’

Madison completed her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of white cowboy boots.

Madison Grace Reed wished her fans a happy Fourth of July by bringing some heat to her Instagram page. On Saturday, she shared a photo of a revealing red-and-white ensemble that had a sexy summer vibe. In the caption of her post, Madison wrote that the outfit had her “feeling like a firework.”

The 24-year-old influencer also made sure to note that her post was a piece of promotional content for the clothing brand Boohoo. However, she wrote that she put her outfit together herself. It included a vibrant red corset top with a pointed hem. In lieu of laces or hooks and eyes, the garment had a modern zipper front. The top also boasted short off-the-shoulder sleeves that added a touch of elegance and romance to her look.

The corset had a sweetheart neckline that dipped down to expose a teasing amount of cleavage. The garment was short, so Madison was also flaunting her taut midsection. She teamed the top with a pair of red-and-white bikini bottoms that featured a large gingham pattern. The garment had string ties on the sides and a mid-rise waist that hit a few inches below the navel.

Madison added some country flair to her look by rocking a pair of white ankle cowboy boots that had chunky black heels. Her accessories included a pair of sunglasses with metallic silver frames and white hoop earrings covered with tiny tassels.

Madison wore her long blond hair down with a center part. Her beauty look appeared to include a berry-pink lip and a generous coat of mascara on her thick lashes. She was photographed posing outside in front of a white woven fence that appeared to be on a hill. She knelt down on one knee in the grass. The model gave the camera a flirty close-lipped smile as she tilted her head down to look at the camera over the top of her shades.

Madison’s sizzling snapshot received an enthusiastic response from her Instagram followers. Since she uploaded it to her account, it has racked up over 25,000 likes and 400 comments.

“I love everything about this fit,” read one response to her post. “The earrings, boots, sunglasses they all look so good on you.”

“You are astonishing Maddy. Now all you need is to edit some explosions around you,” another admirer remarked.

“Red is your color,” a third fan opined.

Madison was also wearing red in a set of photos that were taken during her birthday celebration back in May. She and her older half-sister, former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, were both pictured rocking swimsuits with plunging necklines.