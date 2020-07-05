Scheana Marie Claps Back At Trolls Who Bashed Her For Posting Photo With Black Friend

Scheana Marie has been getting attacked in the comment section of her recent Instagram post where she posed alongside two of her girlfriends, one of whom is Black. The Vanderpump Rules star shared the photo to thank all of the friends who have supported her through this difficult time, even noting that her fans and followers have been helpful too. Scheana recently shared the news that she suffered a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy with boyfriend Brock Davies.

One of the friends in the photo is Jasmine Goode, who Bachelor fans might remember from Nick Viall’s season a few years ago. Jasmine also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. One user went after Scheana for posting a photo with a Black woman, commenting that she hasn’t shared a photo with a Black person on her timeline since 2017. The “Good as Gold” singer responded promptly and wasn’t going to tolerate any negativity on her page.

“Well clearly you didn’t look that hard. Judging the few photos I post a month on Instagram is just as bad as judging the MINUTES a week you see me on a tv show. Just saying,” she quipped.

Another user came after Scheana and Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent, who recently shared a photo promoting her Give Them Lala beauty line which featured a Black model.

“Interesting how her and Lala post pics today of them posing with black girls. Lol it’s so transparent. “Hey look! I have a black friend!” Lol” the user wrote.

One fan backed up Scheana asking why they had to differentiate the women in the photo by the color of their skin, and why couldn’t they just see three women out for brunch together. The 35-year-old responded to her supporter with gratitude.

“Omg right???” she wrote. “I don’t post or choose friends based on skin color. People can also look at my other Instagram on @schenanigans if they need to see my “diverse” friend group.”

Scheana then commented that she traditionally keeps her personal Instagram page to just photos with her boyfriend or people from the hit Bravo reality series. According to the singer, she can see a big change in likes she gets on her posts depending on who’s in them, and most of her followers only want to photos that include her castmates and not people they don’t know.

Another user who was a little more positive said that Jasmine should join Vanderpump Rules, which Scheana claimed she has been saying for years and hopes she will come on board for Season 9.