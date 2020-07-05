‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jessica Batten Shows Off Her New Boyfriend On Instagram After Talking About Dating Life

Netflix’s Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten announced on Instagram that she has a new man in her life.

The reality star posted two photos of her and her new boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath on Saturday, July 4. In the first photo, the couple cuddled together while they were outside. Batten wore a red and white over the shoulder top and had her blond hair styled in loose waves. The 34-year-old beamed for the camera as she appeared not to have on any makeup. McGrath was alongside her while he wore a grey buttoned down top.

In the second photo, the couple was photographed enjoying a boat ride in the sun. Batten smiled while she was wearing a red, white and blue sweatshirt that read “USA.” She also added light denim shirts to the look with black sunglasses. Mcgrath had his arms wrapped around his girlfriend as he wore a dark brown shirt and dark blue shorts. He also added blue shades to his attire.

Batten captioned the photo by wishing all of her 613,000 Instagram followers a Happy Fourth of July. She also shared that she’s completely happy with her new beau, and planned to show off more moments of their time together on social media. The adorable post left more than 60,000 likes shortly after publishing. They also received more than 1,000 comments under Batten’s photos.

“Is he 34 or 24?” one fan joked, which Batten confirmed that the doctor is 34-years-old.

“Wow, I’m so happy for you!!!! Love you!” another follower shared.

“Aww! Love this! Congratulations and blessings! You deserve all of the happiness!” a third fan exclaimed.

“Omfg I’m so happy for you,” a fourth follower cheered.

Fans of Love Is Blind will know that Batten was apart of the show’s first season, which aired earlier this year. On the show, Batten was engaged to Mark Cuevas. The pair made it to their wedding day, but Batten left him at the altar. According to E! News, Batten claimed that her and Cuevas’ age difference was the main reason she couldn’t follow through with the marriage. Cuevas said after the show premiered that he and Batten aren’t in touch with each other since they decided to call it quits.

The Chicago native’s happy news comes after she recently gave an update on her dating life. The Inquisitr previously shared that Batten described her dating life as the best it’s been in a long time. At the time, Batten said she wasn’t seriously dating anyone, but said the change of scenery greatly improved her chances of finding someone special. She moved to California from Atlanta earlier this year.