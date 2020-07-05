Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan Pose For A Patriotic Photo

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan grinned from ear to ear in their newest photo together.

Former Bachelor Peter Weber and his current girlfriend Kelley Flanagan are enjoying their first 4th of July together this year. Flanagan, a lawyer, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a patriotic photo of the two of them together.

In the photo, the former reality television stars stood poolside while decked out in red, white and blue. Flanagan showed off her curves and toned stomach while wearing a bikini top featuring red and white stripes and blue stars. She covered up with a white collared shirt with red stars that she wore unbuttoned and rolled up at the sleeves. She finished off the look with a pair of light wash jeans and plain white sneakers.

Flanagan wore her long brown hair down straight and appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup. She wrapped one arm around Weber as she smiled for the camera. Weber was dressed just as patriotically in a white collared button down shirt covered in American flags. He finished off the ensemble with a pair of light blue shorts, flip flops and a pair of sunglasses. He rested his hand on Flanagan’s shoulder as he smiled from ear to ear.

Behind the couple was a swimming pool with several rafts floating in the water. It appeared to be the perfect day to spend at the pool, with bright sun and not a cloud in sight.

The couple’s photo quickly accumulated likes, racking up over 100,000. Flanagan’s online audience skyrocketed following her appearance on the show and she currently boasts over 700,000 followers on the platform. Many people took to the comments section to compliment the couple on the photo as well as to wish them a happy 4th of July.

“What a patriotic little couple. Happy 4th of July!” one social media user wrote.

“Any thoughts on making this a permanent thing? You guys just look so good together? Plus Pete’s mom loves Kelly, so it’s a win win?” wrote another fan, referencing Weber’s mother Barb who has been very outspoken regarding her son’s love interests thus far.

“You were the only woman of substance from Peter’s season. So happy you all ended up together,” one more person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Flanagan and Weber did not immediately end up together during his season. He first proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss but called off the engagement due to still having feelings for Madison Prewett. He and Prewett never ended up working out and he would later connect with Flanagan after the show had concluded.