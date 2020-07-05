Mindy Kaling Stuns In A Patriotic Outfit In New Instagram Post

Mindy Kaling danced in patriotic dress in honor of the 4th of July.

Best selling author and actress Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4 to show off a patriotic outfit in honor of the holiday. In the quick video which played on a loop, Kaling placed her hands on her hips and danced from side to side.

In the photo, Kaling stood outside in the sun, lush green vines and vegetation visible behind her. Kaling sported a dress with a high neckline that went down just past her knees. It featured blue and white stripes. The actress accessorized with a thin red belt and matching red hoop earrings.

Kaling wore her shoulder length dark brown hair down straight and sleek. She appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup including mascara and bright pink lipstick. She pursed her lips in a slight smile as she stared at the camera.

In her caption, Kaling alluded to how strange of a 4th of July it is this year given the many unprecedented events that went on this year such as the COVID-19 pandemic as well as protests against racial injustice. She questioned what Americans will recall when they look back upon this year and urged her followers to enjoy a safe holiday.

Kaling’s post racked up over 100,000 likes in less than an hour. She has a total of 5.4 million followers on the platform overall. Many of her followers took to the comments section to discuss their own opinions about the events of the current times as well as what they think Americans can expect moving forward. Others took the time to wish Kaling a happy 4th of July and compliment her on her patriotic outfit.

“Excellent pondering. Will be interesting to see how this part of history is reflected or revised,” one social media user remarked.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m definitely celebrating today!” another person remarked.

“I don’t know what the history books will say about this year or what is yet to come but I can tell you that you look absolutely stunning in that dress. Happy 4th of July Mindy!” another fan commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kaling is known to be outspoken regarding political issues and social justice. She is also known for her support of LGBTQ rights and activism. She took to Instagram last month to show off a rainbow colored wrap dress to celebrate pride month and to share her support of all people regardless of how they identify themselves.