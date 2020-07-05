Ivanka Trump Rocks Denim Dress And Pigtails In Fourth Of July Photo

Ivanka posed with her family in front of a backdrop of rolling hills and blue sky.

Ivanka Trump wore a large amount of an all-American fabric for a family Fourth of July photo. On Saturday, the first daughter took to Instagram to wish her 6.4 million followers a happy Independence Day. Her post included a picture of her and her family posing in front of a backdrop of rolling green hills that stretched out as far as the eye could see.

Ivanka didn’t reveal where her picture was taken, but it was obviously in a secluded location. The background also included a bright blue sky filled with fluffy white clouds.

The denim midi dress that the 38-year-old former fashion designer wore was a few shades darker than the sky. It featured princess seams on the bodice and a low scoop neck trimmed with a playful denim ruffle.

Ivanka also wore a wide denim belt that accentuated her slender waist. The skirt of her dress had an A-line silhouette, and the bottom hem hit a few inches below the knee. Ivanka’s visible accessories included a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a single bracelet. On her feet, she wore a pair of black high-heel sandals with ankle straps.

Ivanka’s blond hair was styled in low braided pigtails that she wore pushed back behind her shoulders. It looked like her makeup application included mascara and bright red lipstick.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, also wore denim. He sported a casual look by pairing his tapered jeans with a dark-blue T-shirt and sneakers.

The couple’s three children posed with them on a deck in front of a rustic wooden railing draped with red, white, and blue bunting. Their sons, six-year-old Joseph and 4-year-old Theodore, wore matching outfits that consisted of khaki shorts and dark blue polo shirts. Their 8-year-old daughter, Arabella, wore a white T-shirt, light blue denim shorts, and shiny gold cowboy boots.

Arabella also wore a bandanna around her neck, but it was unclear whether it was meant to be a protective facial covering. While Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, rarely wears face masks, the first daughter has been photographed sporting the protective coverings on more than one occasion. On Friday, she even took to Twitter to encourage her followers to wear masks during their Fourth of July celebrations. She also advised them to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Ivanka’s Independence Day Instagram post received a flood of responses from her followers.

“Your dress is beautiful,” one admirer remarked.

“Happy fourth of July and thank you for preserving our freedom!!! Your family is beautiful!” another message read.

“Happy 4th to you and your beautiful family,” wrote a third commenter. “Thank you for all you do for our great country. Keep up the great work!”