Paula Manzanal Sizzles In A Tiny Printed Bikini On Instagram, Shows Off Her Incredible Abs

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a hot bikini snap to titillate her 2 million fans.

In the snapshot, Paula rocked a printed white bikini that featured thin straps, triangular cups, and a thin string that ran across her chest. The risque ensemble enabled Paula to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of underboob.

She teamed the bikini top with matching bikini bottoms that drew attention toward her sexy thighs. The sexy bathing suit also showcased her rock-hard abs and her slim waist.

Paula opted for a full face of makeup to complement her bikini but chose subtle shades. She appeared to have applied some ivory foundation that rendered her face a dewy look. The hottie seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light pink lipstick, gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows that had been arched to perfection.

Paula wore her highlighted hair down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a ring and a sparkly wristwatch.

The photoshoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. To pose, Paula sat atop a stool, folded one of her legs, tilted her head, touched her hair, gazed right at the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile. She also held a yellow mug in her hands.

In the caption, she wished her fans a good morning and posted multiple heart emoji in the comments section.

Within seven hours of going live, the steamy photo racked up more than 31,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 1,200 messages to praise Paula’s amazing figure and her beautiful facial features.

“Wow, you are the most beautiful woman in the world!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love you, my queen. You are worth millions of compliments and I will spend my entire life telling you how wonderful and amazing you are,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, those killer abs are amazing!! You are goals,” a third admirer remarked.

“Good morning, beautiful. You’re looking absolutely stunning, as always,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and IG notables also liked and commented on the snap, including Chantel Zales, Vicky Aisha, Valeria Orsini, Tefi Valenzuela.

Paula rarely fails to impress her legions of followers with her hot snapshots that she posts almost every week. On June 26, she shared another pic in which she was featured rocking a white bikini that not only accentuated her perfect figure but also allowed her to show off her incredible sense of style.