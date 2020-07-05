John David & Abbie Duggar Share Adorable 4th Of July Photos Of Baby Grace

John David and Abbie Duggar are celebrating their first Fourth of July as new parents to their almost 6-month-old daughter, Grace Annette Duggar. The Counting On stars don’t post on social media as often as the rest of their siblings, but when they do it’s usually something special for their fans. On Saturday, the couple sent out an Instagram snap of Gracie in an adorable patriotic outfit.

In honor of the holiday, John and Abbie dressed their little girl up in red, white, and blue, and shared it with their 527,000 followers. There was not just one photo either, but a set of three that revealed how much the Duggar granddaughter has grown since the last picture was posted. In all three pics, Grace wore a sleeveless outfit with the top half in red and white stripes and the bottom half a puffy blue tutu with white stars. At the waistline was a red bow attached. She also had a white headband with a matching flower worn across the top of her small head.

John and Abbie’s firstborn was smiling as the photo was snapped. Her dark eyes appeared to be sparkling as she grinned. She was being held up by her daddy, but only his hands could be seen. There was also a baby bracelet on her tiny wrist. The other Duggar granddaughters seem to have the same type of bracelet as seen in previous photos.

The second pic was a family portrait with John David and Abbie Duggar standing close to each other looking quite happy. Abbie was holding their daughter in her arms. It looked like the family of three spent the day outdoors, as a creek was seen in the background.

John David wore a blue shirt and baseball cap for the outing, while his blond wife had a white top on. Her long curly hair was pulled back into a side ponytail.

The third and final snapshot was very similar to the first one of Gracie. The only difference was her expression. This time she appeared to be in a half-smile with something of a curious look on her face.

Duggar fans were completely enamored with the cuteness overload. They took time out of their Fourth of July festivities to share in their excitement of seeing Gracie once again.

“Oh my heart! She is adorable!” one follower said.

“Baby’s a cutie pie, her 4th of July wee dress,” replied another fan.

“Those cheeks and eyes,,, beautiful,” a third person remarked.

The reality stars have been sharing monthly snaps on Instagram every time Grace hits another month older. The 5-month milestone was celebrated with a sweet snap of the baby on her tummy looking up at the camera. It looks like she has grown a bit in the past month.