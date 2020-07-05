Durrani Popal Shows Off Ample Cleavage In A Printed Swimsuit

On Saturday, DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal went online on posted a hot swimsuit picture on Instagram to mesmerize her almost 800,000 followers.

In the picture, Durrani — who is of Afghan descent — could be seen rocking a black-and-white printed swimsuit that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. As a result, she flashed an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans. In addition to that, the risque ensemble also enabled her to put her sexy thighs on full display.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. It looked like she applied some foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a coral blush and opted for a light terracotta shade of lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout.

The hottie appeared to have applied a combination of nude and gray eyeshadows, opted for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows. Durrani finished off her makeup application by contouring her nose and chin. She also had her manicured nails painted with a red polish.

Durrani wore her dark tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. As for jewelry, she opted for multiple bracelets, two rings, a dainty pendant, and a silver watch.

As per the geotag, the photoshoot took place at the 1 Hotel South Beach, Flordia, against the beautiful background of the ocean and lush green trees. To pose for the snap, she leaned against a glass fence, rested her elbows atop it, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 7,200 likes. In addition to that, many of Durrani’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted above a hundred messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Omg! You’re goals sis,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, you’re such a beautiful girl, Durrani. Love you,” another user chimed in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous!!” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“Wooooooow!! You look amazing. That swimsuit is dope!” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Jessica Cribbon, Alexa Dellanos, and Alexandra M Rodriguez.

Durrani wows her fans with her skin-baring and stylish pictures from time to time. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, she took to her page on June 12 and shared a photo in which she was featured rocking a sexy black dress with a low-cut neckline, one that enabled her to flaunt ample cleavage.