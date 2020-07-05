Hannah Ann Sluss Stuns In A Sequin Bikini

Former 'Bachelor' star Hannah Ann Sluss showed off her figure in a new bikini

Hannah Ann Sluss of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4 to show off her figure in a stunning new bikini. The model is celebrating the holiday in Palm Springs, California this year.

In the photo, Sluss is standing outside surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery, a cloudless blue sky overhead. She wore a triangle shaped bikini top that featured shimmering purple, navy and turquoise sequins along with a matching bottom that tied together in bows. The bathing suit showed off the reality television star’s fit physique and impressive curves.

One of her accessorizes included a thin gold body chain that when from around her neck and across her abdomen. She also wore a pair of dangling earrings and gold bracelets on each wrist. Sluss wore her long brown hair down in loose waves that were blowing in the wind. She posed with one hand on her hip and the other shading her eyes. She appeared to be wearing some natural makeup including some mascara and light pink lipstick.

She tilted her head to the side and opened her mouth slightly as she appeared to be looking for something in the distance. In the second photo she included in the post, she leaned against the trunk of a palm tree as she posed for the photo.

In her caption, Sluss joked that the only things she’s searching for tonight are fireworks and maybe a couple of drinks. Her post quickly racked up the likes, reaching over 30,000 in less than an hour. She boasts 1.4 million followers on the platform overall.

Her many followers took to the comments section to wish the model a happy 4th of July as well as to compliment her on the stunning photo.

“So pretty!! I hope your having a good 4th of July! Stay safe today!” one person wrote.

“Ummm looks like you might have your own fireworks,” another person joked, referencing Sluss’ brightly colored bikini.

“I hope you’ve been having the best Fourth of July! You look like a firecracker yourself! You’re absolutely stunning!” another social media user gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sluss is currently a single woman after her ended engagement to Weber at the conclusion of his season. Weber initially wanted to seek a relationship with fellow contestant Madison Prewett but they ultimately decided to go their own separate ways. Weber is currently dating Kelley Flanagan, another woman from the same season whom he had already sent home.