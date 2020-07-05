Barack Obama Calls On Americans To ‘Listen To The Experts’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Former President Barack Obama recently addressed Americans and echoed public health expert advice on remaining safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, People reported.

“This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart,” he tweeted. “It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That’s the only way we’ll do this — together.”

As reported by The Hill, Obama has previously urged the American public to listen to public health experts on how to deal with the pandemic properly. Back in March, he called on the public to take precautions like hand washing and follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health authorities.

The former president has been critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic. In addition to the subtle jab in his previously mentioned tweet, Obama allegedly called Trump’s handling of the pandemic an “absolute chaotic disaster” in a private May phone call. As reported by Global News, in the same call, Obama allegedly claimed that the recent pattern of selfishness and division in America has driven the Trump administration’s purportedly chaotic response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments,” Obama reportedly said.

Getty Images / Getty Images

Despite the increasing coronavirus cases across America and many prominent figures — including Obama — calling on Americans to take public safety seriously, Trump continues to refuse to wear a mask or urge the public to do so. As The Inquisitr reported, many Republican Senators have broken with the president and encouraged the public to wear masks and engage in proper safety precautions to combat coronavirus.

Obama also recently tweeted his support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who released a commemorative Independence Day video in which he expressed his support for fighting for equality for all Americans.

“Our founding promise has never been guaranteed. Each generation has been called to bring us a little closer to our highest ideals — and history’s calling on us right now. So let’s all do whatever we can to help @JoeBiden expand that promise to all Americans.”

Biden has offered a stark contrast to Trump and consistently worn a mask in public amid the pandemic. The president has even mocked the former vice president for his decision and previously retweeted Fox News host Brit Hume’s dig at Biden’s appearance in a mask.