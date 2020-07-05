Chrissy Teigen Stuns In A Floral-Print Bikini After Not Wearing A Two-Piece For A ‘Long Time’

Chrissy's bathing suit featured knotted details and a plunging neckline.

Chrissy Teigen celebrated the Fourth of July by declaring her independence from only wearing swimsuits with one-piece silhouettes. On Saturday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a sizzling bikini photo with her 30.5 million followers. In the caption of her post, she wrote that it was the first two-piece that she’s worn “in a long, long time.”

The 34-year-old Cravings cookbook author looked like she was ready to have some fun in the sun in her coral-colored bathing suit. However, her photo was a selfie that she snapped indoors. She was pictured standing in front of a mirror in a dimly-lit bathroom. The dark lighting diminished the appearance of the wicked sunburn that she was pictured rocking in a recent Instagram snap, but it also made it somewhat difficult to see the details of her bikini clearly.

It was possible to tell that Chrissy’s swimsuit flattered her figure, and it featured a summery floral-print pattern. The garment had a knotted detail in the center of the bust. This design element created a plunging sweetheart neckline that put the model’s ample cleavage on full display. The top also had flirty cap sleeves trimmed with white lace.

Chrissy’s bottoms had a high waistline that hit at the navel. The sides were cut high to elongate the leg, and Chrissy was posing on her tiptoes to make her shapely limbs look even longer. The garment featured a slightly off-center knotted detail on the waist that matched the one on the top. In the caption of her post, Chrissy revealed that her bikini was from Montce Swim.

Chrissy wore her brunette hair pulled up in a high topknot. The room’s dim lighting made it difficult to tell if she was wearing any makeup, but her skin’s subtle healthy glow was still visible.

Chrissy didn’t elaborate on why she hasn’t worn a bikini in a long time, but her Instagram followers were clearly happy to see the mother of two flaunting her abs again. Over the course of an hour, her fans hit the like button her post over 300,000 times.

Chrissy’s many admirers included her husband, musician John Legend. He responded to her photo with a string of six heart-eye emoji.

“You look freaking amazing,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“You look hot as hell don’t ever think that you’re not,” another fan wrote.

“You look amazing! Goals! Please tell me your secrets!!!” a third commenter begged.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chrissy recently made a big change to her body by having her breast implants taken out. She explained her decision to have them removed saying that she wanted to be more comfortable and fit into certain clothes.