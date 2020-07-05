Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Yellow Dress

On Saturday, July 4, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in a white-walled room with furniture in the blurred background. She stood with one arm crossed and lightly grazed her hair with her fingertips. Laurence tilted her head and lowered her gaze, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The social media sensation flaunted her fantastic figure in a skintight yellow dress manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. The low-cut garment put her incredible curves and slender waist on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She kept the look simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold necklace.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her hair in a sleek side part and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She seemed to have enhanced her already gorgeous features by filling in her eyebrows and applying a few coats of mascara.

In the caption, the tattooed model quoted lyrics from the song “Yellow” by Coldplay. Laurence, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon amassed more than 45,000 likes. Quite a few of Laurence’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are a beautiful star,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart and star emoji to the comment.

“You are an absolute stunner,” said another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Most amazing looking lady in my eyes… bless you,” added a different devotee.

“You’re so beautiful and attractive @lolobe4,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a tiny black bikini with cut-out detailing that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.