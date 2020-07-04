Katrin Freud Displays Her Curves In An Orange Bikini On Instagram

On Saturday, Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, went online and shared a hot bikini picture on her Instagram page.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy orange bikini which allowed her to show off a great deal of skin. The bikini top featured small triangular cups held together with the help of thin strings that tied behind her back. The tiny garment let her flaunt major sideboob. She paired her risque bikini top with equally skimpy thong-style bottoms that enabled her to put her pert derriere on full display.

Katrin opted for a full face of makeup to complement her bright-colored bikini. She appeared to have worn some beige foundation to match her sun-kissed skin tone. She applied a pink blush, wore dark pink lipstick, opted for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows. It looked like she finished off her makeup application by contouring her nose and chin.

The stunner wore slightly damp, brunette hair down and let her locks cascade over her shoulder. She also allowed a few strands of hair to cover her forehead. As for jewelry, she kept it very simple and opted for two delicate gold bracelets, one in each wrist.

The photoshoot took place at a beach against the beautiful background of the ocean. Katrin lied on the sand atop her belly, rested her elbow on the ground, stuck her booty out, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, Katrin implied that she wants to be the best version of herself. The model also revealed that her sexy bikini was from her own beachwear collection, KJ Swimwear.

Within eight hours of going live, the snapshot accrued more than 5,200 likes and about 200 comments in which fans and followers praised Katrin’s amazing figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

“You’re so beautiful. Always looking perfect,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“You are the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen in Dubai,” another user chimed in.

“That peach is wonderful. And your whole body is amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Awesome shot. I love this one!” a fourth fan wrote.

Aside from her fans, many notable Instagrammers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Abby Dowse, Pandora Blue, Jackie Janzer, and Alisha Rifo.

Katrin posts her skin-baring pics on Instagram quote often. A few days ago, she treated her nearly-one million followers to an up-close lingerie photo in which she showed off an ample amount of cleavage.