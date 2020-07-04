Abby Dowse Spreads Out Topless On A Couch Wearing Tiny Dinosaur-Print Shorts

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a smoking-hot picture in which she laid out across the bed wearing just a pair of cartoon dinosaur-printed shorts. Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be in her home, stretched out across a large beige couch with several throw pillows visible in the background. A white kitchen was also visible towards the top of the photo frame, although Abby’s tantalizing physique remained the focal point of the shot.

Abby laid on her stomach and positioned one of her toned arms so that her ample assets were covered up, although her followers could still see a glimpse of sideboob. Natural sunlight appeared to be streaming through a nearby window, illuminating Abby’s bronzed skin and blond hair as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her back and chest in effortless waves, spreading out onto the couch in front of her. She rested one hand against her cheekbone and temple, propping up her head, and wore no visible accessories beyond a delicate silver bracelet on both forearms.

Abby also kept her beauty look very simple, with bold brows that framed her blue eyes and what looked like a soft pink shade on her plump lips.

The boldest part of her ensemble was her shorts, which were from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Abby frequently wears. Abby made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The shorts were a bright pink shade with neon green dinosaurs on them, and had a high-waisted fit with a drawstring waist. The style showcased her slim waist, and the fabric clung to her pert posterior. Her calves were in the air and she was barefoot for the casual snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within one hour. It also received 247 comments in the same time span.

“You have such a wonderful vibe. You are sparkling. Beautiful as always,” one follower commented.

“You’re one of the most gorgeous women EVER!!” another fan remarked.

“It would be an amazing morning waking up next to you. You’re so beautiful,” another fan added, referencing Abby’s caption and following up the comment with a trio of heart emoji.

