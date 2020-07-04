‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Slays In Red Gingham Bikini With Baby George On Her Hip

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes was definitely in the mood to celebrate the Fourth of July on Saturday, according to the new series of photos she shared on her Instagram page. The blond bombshell posed with her son George and the duo exuded some very patriotic and adorable vibes.

Samantha posted a series of six photos in this latest string of uploads. She tagged Montce Swim in her initial photo, and this fabulous bikini appears to be their red gingham “Marcela” bikini top with a matching set of bottoms.

The Sports Illustrated model stood outdoors next to a pool with George in her arms. George wore a blue outfit and there was a large patriotic display of red, white, and blue balloons behind the duo. Samantha wore a white hat and white sneakers to complete her Fourth of July look, her blond hair hanging in long braids.

The initial photo showed Samantha smiling as she looked down at George. She held him to her side and rested him on one hip, and the bikini allowed her to showcase her chiseled abs and long, lean legs. The second photo showed Samantha from the side, a glimpse of her curvy booty captured in the shot.

The rest of the photos showed Samantha and George in that same spot next to the pool from a variety of angles. In her caption, the Pennsylvania native sent her love to everybody and mentioned that she was proud to be an American.

“You guys are the cutest,” one of Samantha’s fans noted.

“you’re goals. happy 4th babe!” someone else said.

The likes and comments were quick to pour in on Samantha’s new post, even though she shared it late in the afternoon on the Saturday holiday. She certainly looked ready for a holiday celebration and George looked adorable in his mama’s arms.

“Omg so cute and your suit! I love it!!” another person wrote.

“So cute and he’s growing up so fast,” a different person wrote as he gushed over little George.

People seemed to adore this bikini and it certainly suited Samantha perfectly. The top was a fairly modest one with puff sleeves and ruched detailing. The bikini bottoms were more revealing, sitting low on her waist in the front and revealing plenty of her pert derriere from behind.

Samantha has not been shy about showing off her bikini body since welcoming George last August. The Sports Illustrated model looks amazing and it seems that all of her fans agree that motherhood certainly appears to suit her well.