Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Targets Her Glutes In Intense New Workout Video

Russian fitness model Evgeniya Lvovna just demonstrated to her 1.1 million Instagram followers the grueling moves that have helped her develop her enviable figure.

For the occasion, Lvovna wore a skintight athleisure set that featured a pretty pink palette of colors. The hue was not only an appropriate shade for summer, but also complemented the model’s porcelain skin.

The top consisted of a traditional sports bra. It featured a racerback style from behind and a low scooped neckline in the front that ably showed off Lvovna’s décolletage. The bra was a dark pink at the hem beneath the bust, but became lighter and lighter to eventually develop into a white hue at the straps.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Lvovna coupled the sports bra with a pair of yoga pants. The pants looked to be made from a spandex-like material that was sure to hug her toned legs.

The leggings were a color-blocked pattern and had the effect of making it look as if Lvovna were wearing a pair of hot pink shorts. Upon closer inspection, however, it was clear that the pants extended down to her ankles, albeit in a light nearly skin-toned hue.

Lvovna completed the look with a pair of matching pink sneakers. She left her curly brunette locks loose and natural, and they gracefully cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist.

Lvovna began the video by cheekily smiling at the camera while angled away to show off her curves. She then immediately began demonstrating sumo squats with added weights. The move was then followed by pulsing squats, goblet reverse lunges, a series of Romanian deadlifts, more squats, and finally another deadlift variation.

In addition to showing off the grueling workout, Lvovna also filmed clips of the energy drink she used to power through the difficult moves.

Fans awarded the exercise-focused update around 5,000 likes and more than 110 comments.

“You are amazing… Keep up the hard work,” raved one fan, emphasizing the sweet sentiment with an applauding hand symbol, smiling face, and pair of red hearts.

“Get it queen,” encouraged a second, along with a crown emoji.

“Gorgeous Earth Angel!” exclaimed a third, adding two halo-covered smiling faces.

“Perfect girl,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a kissing face and a yellow heart.

